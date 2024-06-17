Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 35,8 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,441,360
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 12250 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
