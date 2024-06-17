Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 35,8 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,441,360

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 12250 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
43 $
Price in auction currency 40 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 31, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 31, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Empire - July 14, 2023
Seller Empire
Date July 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

