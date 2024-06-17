5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29452 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 999. Bidding took place January 20, 2014.

