Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The crowns are wide

Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The crowns are wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The crowns are wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,059,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (15)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Stephen Album (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - November 25, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 25, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

