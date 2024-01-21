Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The crowns are wide
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,059,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (15)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (7)
- RedSquare (3)
- Russiancoin (6)
- Stephen Album (1)
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
1700 $
Price in auction currency 1700 USD
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
131 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
