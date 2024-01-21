1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2308 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,700. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

