3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,821,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
