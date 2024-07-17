3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

