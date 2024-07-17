Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,821,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (66)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 147 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 270,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
54 $
Price in auction currency 4800 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
4 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 31, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 31, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 13, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 11, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 11, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - October 19, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

