3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (3) AU (6) XF (6) VF (16) F (1) VG (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS62 (2) AU55 (1) VG10 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

BAC (4)

Coinhouse (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Höhn (1)

Katz (3)

Marciniak (2)

Niemczyk (3)

Rare Coins (2)

RedSquare (5)

RND (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

WCN (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (3)

Знак (1)