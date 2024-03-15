Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 31,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
Seller BAC
Date November 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
Seller BAC
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
Seller BAC
Date December 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - May 27, 2022
Seller Знак
Date May 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coinhouse - May 13, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date May 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - July 6, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date July 6, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 28, 2021
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Höhn - October 4, 2020
Seller Höhn
Date October 4, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - February 23, 2020
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 7, 2019
Seller COINSNET
Date April 7, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
