Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 31,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 740 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,500. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 340 PLN
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
63 $
Price in auction currency 250 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VG10 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date February 23, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
12
