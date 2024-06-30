Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 29 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,772,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
