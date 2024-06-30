Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 29 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,772,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (91)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 600 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

  • All companies
  • Alexander (10)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (1)
  • CNG (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Empire (9)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (6)
  • Künker (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • Pegasus Auctions (2)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (12)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 5, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 5, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 2600 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction CNG - August 2, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction CNG - February 22, 2023
Seller CNG
Date February 22, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
Seller Katz
Date October 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

