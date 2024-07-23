Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St. George in a cloak

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St. George in a cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,400,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Stephen Album - July 23, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 11, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 11, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU50 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - April 18, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 18, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Search