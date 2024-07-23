25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (28) PROOFLIKE (15) UNC (189) AU (96) XF (93) VF (19) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (2) MS65 (4) MS64 (23) MS63 (48) MS62 (28) MS61 (5) MS60 (12) AU58 (14) AU55 (8) AU53 (4) AU50 (11) XF45 (5) XF40 (7) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (16) PL64 (3) PL63 (11) PL62 (1) DETAILS (27) PL (11) Service ННР (62) PCGS (29) RNGA (7) NGC (59) ANACS (5) CGC (2) ANA (1)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)

Alexander (78)

AURORA (24)

BAC (5)

Baldwin's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

cgb.fr (1)

Chaponnière (1)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (1)

Coins and Medals (4)

Coins.ee (9)

COINSNET (2)

COINSTORE (1)

Empire (11)

Gärtner (3)

Gorny & Mosch (9)

Grün (2)

Heritage (5)

Heritage Eur (2)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (1)

Holmasto (1)

Imperial Coin (33)

iNumis (1)

Katz (23)

Künker (30)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (1)

Monety i Medale (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

MS67 (13)

MUNZE (4)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

New York Sale (7)

Niemczyk (6)

NIKO (9)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (4)

Numisbalt (20)

OLNZ (1)

PDA & PGN (1)

Rare Coins (33)

Rauch (11)

RedSquare (2)

RND (13)

Russian Heritage (23)

Russiancoin (7)

Rzeszowski DA (3)

SINCONA (16)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Stephen Album (2)

Teutoburger (4)

Universum Coins GmbH (3)

WAG (3)

WCN (5)

WDA - MiM (1)

Westfälische (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)