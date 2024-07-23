Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St. George in a cloak
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,400,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (462) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St. George in a cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1003 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place January 29, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (3)
- Alexander (78)
- AURORA (24)
- BAC (5)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- cgb.fr (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (1)
- Coins and Medals (4)
- Coins.ee (9)
- COINSNET (2)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (11)
- Gärtner (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Höhn (1)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (33)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (23)
- Künker (30)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (1)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (13)
- MUNZE (4)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- New York Sale (7)
- Niemczyk (6)
- NIKO (9)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numisbalt (20)
- OLNZ (1)
- PDA & PGN (1)
- Rare Coins (33)
- Rauch (11)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (13)
- Russian Heritage (23)
- Russiancoin (7)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (16)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Teutoburger (4)
- Universum Coins GmbH (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (5)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
1681 $
Price in auction currency 145000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date July 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 280 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition PL64 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search