Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 50,118
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1454) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
