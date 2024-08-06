Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

