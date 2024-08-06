Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 50,118

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1454) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 744 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 30,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
949 $
Price in auction currency 875 EUR
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
1050 $
Price in auction currency 1050 USD
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Morton & Eden - June 12, 2024
Seller Morton & Eden
Date June 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF62
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF60 ННР
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction San Martino - May 31, 2024
Seller San Martino
Date May 31, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction AURORA - May 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Alexander - May 22, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 22, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction MDC Monaco - May 4, 2024
Seller MDC Monaco
Date May 4, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Varesi - May 1, 2024
Seller Varesi
Date May 1, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

