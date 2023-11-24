Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Gold

Obverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Gold - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • CNG (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
130022 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - May 14, 2017
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
18589 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction SINCONA - July 1, 2011
Seller SINCONA
Date July 1, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Künker - June 24, 2009
Seller Künker
Date June 24, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Künker - February 4, 2009
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Goldberg - May 29, 2007
Seller Goldberg
Date May 29, 2007
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction CNG - January 8, 2006
Seller CNG
Date January 8, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

