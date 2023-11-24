Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (2) XF (3) VF (1) No grade (1)