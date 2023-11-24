Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Gold
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Gold. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5869 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 120,000. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
130022 $
Price in auction currency 120000 EUR
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date May 14, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
18589 $
Price in auction currency 17000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 4, 2009
Condition XF
Selling price
