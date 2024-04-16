Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 25347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

