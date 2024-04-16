Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 16,8 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 25347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2032 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
