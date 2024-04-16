Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 16,8 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (7) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II. The record price belongs to the lot 25347 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 9,200. Bidding took place January 2, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Solidus Numismatik (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1753 $
Price in auction currency 1650 EUR
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Solidus Numismatik - September 19, 2023
Seller Solidus Numismatik
Date September 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
2032 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Katz - September 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date September 23, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Rauch - April 20, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date April 20, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Chaponnière & Hess-Divo - May 24, 2011
Seller Chaponnière & Hess-Divo
Date May 24, 2011
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Russia Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Rouble Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search