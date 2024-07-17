Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 15,821,333

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coinhouse - December 17, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

