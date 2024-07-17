Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1859-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32,2 - 32,6 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 15,821,333
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (84)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2309 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 2,600. Bidding took place January 18, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
1672 $
Price in auction currency 1550 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
2600 $
Price in auction currency 2600 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coinhouse
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2022
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
