Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,595,340
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
