Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,595,340

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 386 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 87,500. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (1)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RND (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • Stary Sklep (2)
  • Tempus (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (8)
  • Wójcicki (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
65 $
Price in auction currency 260 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
234 $
Price in auction currency 950 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - February 17, 2024
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date February 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 14, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 12, 2023
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - October 16, 2022
Seller Stary Sklep
Date October 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search