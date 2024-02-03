Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Copper - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (55) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction St James’s - February 3, 2024
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - November 18, 2020
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction SINCONA - October 19, 2020
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - July 7, 2020
Seller BAC
Date July 7, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - December 19, 2019
Seller BAC
Date December 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - April 16, 2019
Seller BAC
Date April 16, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction New York Sale - January 10, 2019
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - January 7, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Baldwin's of St. James's - September 27, 2018
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date September 27, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

