Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Copper
Specification
- Metal Copper (0,868)
- Weight null g
- Diameter 37,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Medal
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.
Seller St James’s
Date February 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 160 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
292 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Baldwin's of St. James's
Date November 18, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 10, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 7, 2019
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
