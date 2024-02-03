Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Copper. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1181 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,000. Bidding took place October 23, 2018.

