Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,960,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Denga1700 - June 23, 2024
Seller Denga1700
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction OLNZ - April 3, 2024
Seller OLNZ
Date April 3, 2024
Condition PF61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - February 22, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

