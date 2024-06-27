Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,960,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (167)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU53 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition PL63 ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
