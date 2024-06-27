20 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 115 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 300,000. Bidding took place August 26, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (11) PROOFLIKE (2) UNC (51) AU (42) XF (33) VF (6) F (2) VG (1) No grade (16) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (19) MS62 (5) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (5) AU53 (3) AU50 (6) XF45 (2) XF40 (7) VF35 (3) PF65 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) PF61 (2) PL63 (2) DETAILS (1) PL (1) Service ННР (8) NGC (29) RNGA (3)

