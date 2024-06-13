Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,109,037
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (6)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Empire (5)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (3)
- Marciniak (9)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Rauch (4)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (2)
- Stack's (1)
- WCN (4)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search