Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,109,037

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 240 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 10,750. Bidding took place May 14, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 65 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS65 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - December 9, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

