Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Silver (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Silver
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
