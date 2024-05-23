Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Silver (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Silver

Obverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" Silver - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Alexander

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 37,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Medal
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback". Silver. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2274 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place January 8, 2015.

Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 23, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
388 $
Price in auction currency 35000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 PL NGC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - November 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - November 24, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - November 23, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date November 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - September 20, 2023
Seller BAC
Date September 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Stack's - August 17, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 17, 2023
Condition SP63 PCGS
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 25, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction BAC - April 26, 2023
Seller BAC
Date April 26, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - November 24, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date November 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback" at auction Coins and Medals - May 27, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date May 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Medal 1859 "In memory of the opening of the monument to Emperor Nicholas I on horseback", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

