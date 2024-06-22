5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition UNC (33) AU (47) XF (26) VF (21) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (4) MS63 (4) MS62 (13) MS61 (4) MS60 (2) AU58 (10) AU55 (2) AU53 (8) AU50 (1) XF45 (5) XF40 (4) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF25 (1) VF20 (3) DETAILS (4) RB (3) BN (27) Service RNGA (5) PCGS (11) NGC (17) CGC (1) ННР (2)

