Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 19,441,360
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS63 RB PCGS
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
