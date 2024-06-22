Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1858-1867" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36,5 - 36,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 19,441,360

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (137)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 146 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 370,000. Bidding took place December 16, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
108 $
Price in auction currency 10000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2023
Condition MS64 RB RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Niemczyk - December 8, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

