Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: St George without cloak
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,2 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,400,006
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 86,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
