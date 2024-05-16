Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: St George without cloak

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ St George without cloak - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,2 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,400,006

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (82) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 86,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (3)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (9)
  • Katz (4)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (4)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Teutoburger (3)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (2)
  • WAG (2)
  • WCN (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
114 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
58 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - September 14, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 14, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction COINSTORE - August 6, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date August 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - July 20, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 20, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian silver coins Russian coins 25 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search