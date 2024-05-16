25 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. St George without cloak. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 187 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 86,000. Bidding took place July 15, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (27) AU (22) XF (21) VF (2) F (1) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (6) MS62 (6) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (5) PL (3) Service NGC (14) PCGS (1) ННР (1)

