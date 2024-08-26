Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ "Special Eagle" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,06 g
- Pure silver (0,0738 oz) 2,295 g
- Diameter 19,8 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
