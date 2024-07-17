Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Russian Heritage

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,772,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 25 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Numedux - September 24, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - September 20, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 12, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - September 19, 2021
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 13, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - March 8, 2021
Seller COINSNET
Date March 8, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ at auction Janas - March 21, 2020
Seller Janas
Date March 21, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

