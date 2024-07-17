Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1859 ЕМ "Type 1856-1859" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28,2 - 28,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,772,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1859 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 70,000. Bidding took place June 13, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- AURORA (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Janas (1)
- Katz (5)
- Numedux (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (3)
- RND (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Numedux
Date September 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 20, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date January 12, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 13, 2021
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search