Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,920,005

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction NOONANS - October 4, 2023
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction AURORA - July 6, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Numimarket - January 31, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

