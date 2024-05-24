Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,920,005
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (190)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 258 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place December 18, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (26)
- AURORA (19)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (2)
- Haljak coin auction (5)
- Heritage (2)
- Holmasto (1)
- Imperial Coin (27)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (10)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Künker (19)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Morton & Eden (1)
- MS67 (4)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Nihon (1)
- NIKO (1)
- NOONANS (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (17)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (11)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- SINCONA (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (2)
- UBS (1)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller NOONANS
Date October 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date January 31, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 10
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search