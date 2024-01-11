Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Crowns are narrow
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 11,059,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
