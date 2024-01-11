1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition UNC (8) AU (16) XF (18) VF (5) F (3) No grade (10) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (2) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU55 (1) AU53 (5) XF45 (9) VF35 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1) RB (2) BN (17) Service NGC (15) RNGA (2) ННР (4)

