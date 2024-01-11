Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Crowns are narrow

Obverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Crowns are narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Crowns are narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 11,059,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (61) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 67,500. Bidding took place February 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • Denga1700 (4)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1950 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
16 $
Price in auction currency 1500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 28, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - February 14, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 14, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search