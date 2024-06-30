Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Crowns are narrow
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,871,200
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
