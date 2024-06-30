Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Crowns are narrow

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Crowns are narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Crowns are narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,871,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (54) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (8)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (11)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (7)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
129 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - October 1, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 1, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 13, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date August 13, 2022
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2021
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search