Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Crowns are narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Crowns are narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 750. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

