Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Mintage UNC 3,900,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1859 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9708 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
