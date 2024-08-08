Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1859 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
9708 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1947 $
Price in auction currency 180000 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - February 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date February 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - January 19, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date January 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61 ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - September 18, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 18, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Empire - September 15, 2022
Seller Empire
Date September 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction AURORA - August 24, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Russian Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Künker - January 26, 2022
Seller Künker
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

