5 Roubles 1859 СПБ ПФ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1859 with mark СПБ ПФ. This gold coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 149 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 12,000. Bidding took place April 20, 2019.

