Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 14,036

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4737 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (3)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (10)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RND (4)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (5)
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
14532 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction New York Sale - January 11, 2024
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Rare Coins - December 4, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - January 30, 2020
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Alexander - September 20, 2018
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - April 15, 2018
Seller RND
Date April 15, 2018
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ at auction RND - September 30, 2017
Seller RND
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Rouble 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

