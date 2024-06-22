Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 14,036
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (47)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4737 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
14532 $
Price in auction currency 1350000 RUB
Seller New York Sale
Date January 11, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
18000 $
Price in auction currency 18000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 4, 2021
Condition PF62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2021
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition PF66 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date January 30, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS62 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition MS63 PL RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2018
Condition PF64
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS60 RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
