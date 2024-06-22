Rouble 1859 СПБ ФБ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1859 with mark СПБ ФБ. This silver coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4737 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 55,000. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (15) UNC (16) AU (7) XF (7) VF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) MS62 (7) MS60 (2) AU58 (2) XF45 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (1) PF62 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (1) PL (7) Service NGC (7) RNGA (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

Coins and Medals (2)

Empire (3)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (3)

Imperial Coin (1)

Künker (10)

New York Sale (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (4)

RND (4)

Russian Heritage (6)

SINCONA (5)