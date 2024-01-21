Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The crowns are big

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ The crowns are big - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ The crowns are big - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,833,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - January 21, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 2, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 2, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - February 13, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition MS60 RB
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

