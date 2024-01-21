Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The crowns are big
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,833,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 94 USD
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
110 $
Price in auction currency 110 USD
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition MS60 RB
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
