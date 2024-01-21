Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ. The crowns are big (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1859 with mark ЕМ. The crowns are big. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2128 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 400. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

