Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The crowns are wide
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Katz (4)
- Rare Coins (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 600 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search