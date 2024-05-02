Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The crowns are wide

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The crowns are wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" The crowns are wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,0 - 18,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,871,200

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
6 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Tauler & Fau - December 14, 2020
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date December 14, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 16, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date August 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - May 24, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date May 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 29, 2019
Seller Katz
Date December 29, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Tauler & Fau - January 22, 2019
Seller Tauler & Fau
Date January 22, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - September 25, 2018
Seller AURORA
Date September 25, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - December 18, 2016
Seller Katz
Date December 18, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

