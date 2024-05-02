Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". The crowns are wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. The crowns are wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1365 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 432. Bidding took place February 13, 2022.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (7) VF (7) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS63 (2) AU58 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) RB (1) BN (2) Service NGC (3)