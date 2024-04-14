Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,718,922
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1859
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
