Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,718,922

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1859
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (113)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (3)
  • COINSNET (3)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (7)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • MS67 (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (4)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stare Monety (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Wójcicki (3)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - June 20, 2024
Seller MS67
Date June 20, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
299 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date December 28, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - December 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - November 25, 2023
Seller Numedux
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 15, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 28, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 28, 2023
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1859 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search