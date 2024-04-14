Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1859 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 410 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 4,000. Bidding took place October 18, 2013.

