Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 192,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (81)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Stare Monety - May 10, 2024
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - September 27, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - July 2, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - April 15, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date April 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 19, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition MS64 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
