Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.

