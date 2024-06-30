Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 192,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 168 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 52,500. Bidding took place May 16, 2023.
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
172 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
206 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Seller Stare Monety
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 19, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS65 RB CGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Subscription required
