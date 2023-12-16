Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 300,800
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1863
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294.4 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
