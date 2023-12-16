Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 300,800

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1863
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 294.4 sold at the RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь) auction for RUB 210,000. Bidding took place May 26, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (5)
  • Empire (3)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
499 $
Price in auction currency 47000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
441 $
Price in auction currency 40000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 13, 2023
Seller Empire
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction V. GADOURY - November 16, 2019
Seller V. GADOURY
Date November 16, 2019
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2019
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction RND - September 29, 2018
Seller RND
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction NIKO - June 28, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date June 28, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 ЕМ at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

