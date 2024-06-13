Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,1 - 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,160,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1861
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
