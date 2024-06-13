Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Сondition UNC (48) AU (21) XF (26) VF (10) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS64 (16) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) MS61 (6) AU58 (6) AU55 (5) AU50 (2) VF25 (1) VF20 (2) DETAILS (1) RB (2) BN (36) Service NGC (31) ННР (4) CGC (1) RNGA (4) PCGS (1)

