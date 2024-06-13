Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,1 - 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,160,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1861
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (108)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal auction for PLN 12,000. Bidding took place December 11, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
323 $
Price in auction currency 1300 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
599 $
Price in auction currency 2400 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 13, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS66 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numision - November 25, 2023
Seller Numision
Date November 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rzeszowski DA - November 12, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date November 12, 2023
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS63 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 16, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1861 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - May 10, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date May 10, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date September 10, 2024
Condition AU50 BN NGC
To auction

