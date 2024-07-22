Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 440. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

