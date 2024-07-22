Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,4 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 992,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1862
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 440. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
