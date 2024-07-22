Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,4 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 992,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1862
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2129 sold at the The New York Sale auction for USD 440. Bidding took place January 13, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (3)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Знак (2)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
285 $
Price in auction currency 25000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction New York Sale - January 13, 2022
Seller New York Sale
Date January 13, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 20, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 25, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 25, 2019
Condition VF30 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 29, 2018
Seller Empire
Date September 29, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2014
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2014
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1862 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1862 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search