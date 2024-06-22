Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

