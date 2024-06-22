Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,28 g
  • Diameter 14,2 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,442,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (22)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Katz (4)
  • Klondike Auction (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • New York Sale (2)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (3)
  • Rare Coins (9)
  • RedSquare (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • Russiancoin (9)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction MS67 - April 10, 2024
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 9, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 9, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - July 6, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Klondike Auction - June 25, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 8, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 4, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 4, 2023
Condition MS65 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

