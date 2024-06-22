Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,28 g
- Diameter 14,2 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,442,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (85)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 587 sold at the Pegasus Auctions AB auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place June 4, 2023.
Seller MS67
Date April 10, 2024
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
646 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 3000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 6, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date July 5, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Seller Klondike Auction
Date June 25, 2023
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
