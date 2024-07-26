Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 5,18 g
  • Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
  • Diameter 24,3 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,776,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 25 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (418)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - June 21, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - April 17, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date April 17, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Niemczyk - March 15, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction COINSTORE - March 10, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Russia 25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - February 25, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******


For the sale of 25 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1850-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

