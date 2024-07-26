25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (109) AU (114) XF (123) VF (24) F (2) No grade (36) Condition (slab) MS66 (5) MS65 (3) MS64 (9) MS63 (16) MS62 (20) MS61 (11) MS60 (1) AU58 (20) AU55 (17) AU53 (8) AU50 (6) XF45 (17) XF40 (3) VF20 (1) PF64 (1) PF61 (1) DETAILS (8) PL (7) + (1) Service NGC (44) PCGS (18) CGC (3) RNGA (5) ННР (6) GCN (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (52)

Antykwariat u Nilsa (3)

Artemide Aste (1)

AURORA (16)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coinhouse (1)

Coins and Medals (5)

Coins.ee (9)

COINSNET (5)

COINSTORE (5)

Denga1700 (1)

DNW (2)

Empire (16)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (8)

HARMERS (2)

Heritage (18)

Heritage Eur (1)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (3)

Höhn (5)

ibercoin (1)

Imperial Coin (31)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (2)

Katz (29)

Klondike Auction (1)

Künker (28)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Marciniak (4)

Monedalia.es (1)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

MUNZE (5)

New York Sale (3)

Niemczyk (13)

NIKO (1)

Numedux (3)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (21)

Palombo (1)

Pegasus Auctions (1)

Pesek Auctions (2)

Rare Coins (28)

Rauch (3)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

RND (8)

Russian Heritage (10)

Russiancoin (5)

Rzeszowski DA (8)

Sedwick (1)

SINCONA (11)

Soler y Llach (1)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (4)

Stare Monety (2)

Stephen Album (1)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Teutoburger (2)

UBS (1)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (2)

WCN (10)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Знак (2)