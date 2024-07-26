Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
25 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1850-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 5,18 g
- Pure silver (0,1446 oz) 4,4962 g
- Diameter 24,3 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,776,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 25 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (418)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 25 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1850-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31480 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,280. Bidding took place September 7, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 230 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSTORE
Date March 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
