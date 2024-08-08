Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 6,54 g
- Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
- Diameter 22,6 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,900,004
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Roubles
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1855 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2410 $
Price in auction currency 215121 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Roubles 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
