Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 6,54 g
  • Pure gold (0,1928 oz) 5,9972 g
  • Diameter 22,6 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,900,004

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Roubles
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (121)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1855 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction NumisCorner - June 15, 2024
Seller NumisCorner
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
1072 $
Price in auction currency 1000 EUR
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS60 NGC
Selling price
2410 $
Price in auction currency 215121 RUB
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Alexander - March 20, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date March 20, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - January 14, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 14, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Klondike Auction - November 10, 2023
Seller Klondike Auction
Date November 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - October 21, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date October 21, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Stack's - August 25, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date August 25, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date May 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Artemide Aste - May 7, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date May 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ at auction Holmasto - December 17, 2022
Seller Holmasto
Date December 17, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Roubles 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

