5 Roubles 1855 СПБ АГ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Roubles 1855 with mark СПБ АГ. This gold coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52682 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 18,400. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

