Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 20,73 g
- Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
- Diameter 35,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,216,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Rouble
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1855 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52667 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Künker
Date June 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
3007 $
Price in auction currency 2800 EUR
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 16, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 825 PLN
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS62 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date March 13, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date January 21, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of Rouble 1855 "New type", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
