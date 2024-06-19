Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1855 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52667 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

