Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Rouble 1855 СПБ HI "New type" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 20,73 g
  • Pure silver (0,5785 oz) 17,9936 g
  • Diameter 35,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,216,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Rouble
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (383)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Rouble 1855 "New type" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 52667 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 25,300. Bidding took place May 29, 2008.

