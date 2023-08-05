Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: The monogram is narrow

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" The monogram is narrow - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: RedSquare Auction (Красная Площадь)

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,380,227

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • RND (2)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2815 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - June 21, 2018
Seller RND
Date June 21, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - April 10, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - September 26, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 26, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RND - September 27, 2015
Seller RND
Date September 27, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - November 8, 2014
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 9, 2014
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 16, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - September 20, 2013
Seller Alexander
Date September 20, 2013
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Alexander II Coins of Russia in 1855 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search