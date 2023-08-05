Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (5) XF (5) VF (6) F (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) AU50 (5) XF45 (2) BN (1) Service NGC (1)