Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". The monogram is narrow (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: The monogram is narrow
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,380,227
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. The monogram is narrow. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 65 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 11,000. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
2815 $
Price in auction currency 230000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 800 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 10, 2018
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 8, 2014
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller New York Sale
Date January 9, 2014
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 16, 2013
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
