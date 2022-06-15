Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 25,59 g
  • Diameter 36 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 740,400

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - June 12, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - March 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 31, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 31, 2015
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 14, 2015
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 23, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Heritage - January 3, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 14, 2009
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 14, 2009
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

