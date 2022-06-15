Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 25,59 g
- Diameter 36 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 740,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (19)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1251 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
205 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition MS62 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 14, 2015
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date March 23, 2012
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 3, 2011
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
