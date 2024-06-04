Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 2,07 g
  • Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
  • Diameter 17,65 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,270,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller WCN
Date July 4, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF64 ННР
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rauch - April 7, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date April 7, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - February 21, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 21, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - October 26, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 26, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - September 10, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

