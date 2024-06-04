10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (6) PROOFLIKE (4) UNC (90) AU (35) XF (23) VF (9) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS67 (7) MS66 (11) MS65 (5) MS64 (18) MS63 (14) MS62 (7) MS60 (4) AU58 (5) AU55 (5) AU53 (2) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (2) PF64 (1) PF63 (3) PL64 (3) PL63 (1) DETAILS (1) PL (2) DPL (5) Service NGC (55) ННР (6) PCGS (10) RNGA (1)

