Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 2,07 g
- Pure silver (0,0578 oz) 1,7968 g
- Diameter 17,65 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,270,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (175)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 92 sold at the RND auction for RUB 130,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (21)
- ARTMAXIMUM (1)
- AURORA (19)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (7)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Haljak coin auction (6)
- Heritage (12)
- Imperial Coin (14)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (9)
- MS67 (3)
- MUNZE (1)
- New York Sale (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numisbalt (2)
- OLNZ (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (16)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (3)
- SINCONA (5)
- Stack's (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
557 $
Price in auction currency 48000 RUB
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date September 26, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search