Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 20,510,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.
Seller MS67
Date February 14, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
328 $
Price in auction currency 30000 RUB
Seller COINSNET
Date December 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
20 $
Price in auction currency 80 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
