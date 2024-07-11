Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 36330 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,763. Bidding took place January 13, 2015.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (14) XF (17) VF (12) No grade (18) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (3) VF20 (1) RB (1) BN (9) Service NGC (8) ННР (1)

