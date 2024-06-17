Poltina 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1855 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (92) AU (77) XF (83) VF (22) F (1) No grade (11) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (8) MS63 (20) MS62 (15) MS61 (11) MS60 (2) AU58 (13) AU55 (21) AU53 (7) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (10) VF35 (4) VF30 (3) VF20 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (1) PF62 (1) DETAILS (4) PL (12) Service ННР (8) PCGS (22) NGC (42) NGS (1) RNGA (1)

