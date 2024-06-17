Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Poltina 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1848-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 10,37 g
- Pure silver (0,2894 oz) 9,0012 g
- Diameter 28,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 756,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Poltina
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (300)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Poltina 1855 "Eagle 1848-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1767 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 5,000. Bidding took place October 14, 2013.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (43)
- AURORA (21)
- Baldwin's (2)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- COINSTORE (2)
- Empire (15)
- Felzmann (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (6)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (7)
- HARMERS (1)
- Heritage (11)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Imperial Coin (19)
- iNumis (3)
- Karbownik (1)
- Katz (9)
- Künker (32)
- Marciniak (3)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- MS67 (13)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (3)
- NIKO (8)
- Numimarket (5)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Palombo (1)
- Rare Coins (20)
- Rauch (7)
- RND (8)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Stack's (1)
- UBS (1)
- Via (2)
- WAG (2)
- WCN (9)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Karbownik
Date June 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
73 $
Price in auction currency 300 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
125 $
Price in auction currency 500 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date June 13, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS65 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 18, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Poltina 1855 "Eagle 1848-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search