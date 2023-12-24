Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,36 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,768,433

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 3 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • COINSTORE (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (2)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS63 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 6, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Stephen Album - September 18, 2022
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - July 13, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - June 23, 2016
Seller RND
Date June 23, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 18, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - March 3, 2016
Russia 3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RND - March 3, 2016
Seller RND
Date March 3, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kopeks 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1855 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 3 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Category
Year
Search