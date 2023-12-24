3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (4) XF (13) VF (3) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (3) MS62 (2) AU55 (2) XF45 (1) RB (3) BN (3) Service NGC (3) ННР (2) PCGS (1)

