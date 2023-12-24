Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
3 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 15,36 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,768,433
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 3 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 3 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2506 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place September 15, 2022.
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
1303 $
Price in auction currency 1200 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
491 $
Price in auction currency 44000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 18, 2022
Condition MS64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition MS63 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 13, 2021
Condition AU55 BN
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 18, 2016
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
