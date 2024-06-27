Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 13,347,476
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
