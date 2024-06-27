2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (6) XF (55) VF (44) No grade (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS62 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) VF30 (2) VF25 (2) DETAILS (2) BN (6) Service NGC (5) RNGA (1) PCGS (3)

