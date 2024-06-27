Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Poznański Dom Aukcyjny

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 13,347,476

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (117)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 681 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,600. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • BAC (15)
  • Coins.ee (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Denga1700 (6)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (4)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Karbownik (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (6)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (5)
  • Numisbalt (5)
  • PDA & PGN (1)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • Rauch (4)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Stary Sklep (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (3)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
203 $
Price in auction currency 190 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - February 8, 2024
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - April 18, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date April 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1855 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Search