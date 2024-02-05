Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 22,7 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,250,318
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
