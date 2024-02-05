Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: MARCINIAK | DOM AUKCYJNY

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 22,7 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,250,318

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 476 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,050. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (1)
  • Marciniak (3)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (2)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Stack's (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 169 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
186 $
Price in auction currency 800 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - August 5, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date August 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition MS63 PL NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numedux - May 16, 2022
Seller Numedux
Date May 16, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stack's - February 24, 2022
Seller Stack's
Date February 24, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F15 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - April 3, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 12, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 12, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Empire - September 30, 2017
Seller Empire
Date September 30, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - March 12, 2017
Seller Katz
Date March 12, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - September 17, 2016
Seller Rauch
Date September 17, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - September 23, 2015
Seller Rauch
Date September 23, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - September 30, 2009
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2009
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

