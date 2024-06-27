Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23,0 - 23,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,250,318

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (187)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller WCN
Date May 18, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - February 15, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 8, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

