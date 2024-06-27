1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.

Сondition UNC (25) AU (47) XF (62) VF (39) F (2) No grade (12) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (6) MS63 (2) MS62 (12) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (8) AU55 (8) AU53 (5) AU50 (5) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF25 (1) DETAILS (8) RB (3) BN (28) Service NGC (27) CGC (5) PCGS (4) RNGA (3)

