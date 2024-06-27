Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 365 sold at the Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl auction for PLN 8,000. Bidding took place November 26, 2023.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
91 $
Price in auction currency 8000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date February 15, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition MS63 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 8, 2024
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
