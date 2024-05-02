Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 24,593,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Search