Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 24,593,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (101)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 BN ННР
Selling price
219 $
Price in auction currency 20000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS64 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Alexander - June 7, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date June 7, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - March 2, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 2, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - December 29, 2022
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date December 29, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 9, 2022
Seller Marciniak
Date June 9, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Denga1700 - May 8, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date May 8, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction St James’s - March 30, 2022
Seller St James’s
Date March 30, 2022
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

