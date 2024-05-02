1 Kopek 1855 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" (Russia, Alexander II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1855 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 713 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,000. Bidding took place November 11, 2017.

