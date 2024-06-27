Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)
Variety: Wenzel wide
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 18,3 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,380,227
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Alexander II
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
