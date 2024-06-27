Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint". Wenzel wide (Russia, Alexander II)

Variety: Wenzel wide

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" Wenzel wide - Coin Value - Russia, Alexander II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 18,3 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,380,227

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Alexander II
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Alexander II (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (73) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. Wenzel wide. This copper coin from the times of Alexander II struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 387 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 100,000. Bidding took place June 28, 2022.

Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
619 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 60 PLN
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Pegasus Auctions - November 26, 2023
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date November 26, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - October 13, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date October 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - September 8, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date September 8, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 12, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Antykwariat u Nilsa - June 16, 2023
Seller Antykwariat u Nilsa
Date June 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - March 10, 2023
Seller Stare Monety
Date March 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Stare Monety - December 9, 2022
Seller Stare Monety
Date December 9, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
******
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 3, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 3, 2022
Condition MS66 RB ННР
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

