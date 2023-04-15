2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

