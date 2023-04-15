Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,586,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • MUNZE (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 15, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction AURORA - March 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date March 28, 2024
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - September 16, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 11, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 11, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - December 6, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date December 6, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 12, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - October 1, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date October 1, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 26, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Heritage - April 4, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Empire - January 25, 2019
Seller Empire
Date January 25, 2019
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - January 10, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - November 10, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 2, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

