Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1855 ЕМ (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,586,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1855 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1253 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 6,500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- AURORA (2)
- Empire (5)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (2)
- Russiancoin (5)
- SINCONA (2)
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU55 NGC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 18500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS65
Selling price
1858 $
Price in auction currency 165000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 16, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 26, 2020
Condition MS61 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 4, 2019
Condition MS62 BN PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date January 10, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 10, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1855 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search