5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

