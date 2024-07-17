Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 1,04 g
  • Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
  • Diameter 15,1 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 680,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.

  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (33)
  • AURORA (18)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Coins and Medals (4)
  • Coins.ee (9)
  • COINSTORE (2)
  • Empire (10)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (6)
  • Haljak coin auction (3)
  • Heritage (6)
  • Heritage Eur (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (31)
  • Katz (15)
  • Künker (11)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Morton & Eden (1)
  • MS67 (7)
  • MUNZE (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • New York Sale (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nuance Auction Galleries, Inc. (2)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (6)
  • Pegasus Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (23)
  • Rauch (3)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (12)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (14)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Rzeszowski DA (2)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stephen Album (2)
  • Tauler & Fau (1)
  • Teutoburger (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • WAG (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Pegasus Auctions - June 30, 2024
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - May 28, 2024
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 22, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - December 24, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Heritage Eur - November 17, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
Seller Katz
Date October 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

