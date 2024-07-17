Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1851-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 1,04 g
- Pure silver (0,029 oz) 0,9027 g
- Diameter 15,1 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 680,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (264)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1851-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I. The record price belongs to the lot 1056 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 7,000. Bidding took place November 14, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 40 GBP
Seller Pegasus Auctions
Date June 30, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
322 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
