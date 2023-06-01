Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,9 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,380,227

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Warsaw
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (5)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Künker (3)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Niemczyk (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Nomisma (1)
  • Rare Coins (4)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Russian Heritage (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • WCN (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 42 PLN
Seller WCN
Date December 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WCN
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - May 8, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - September 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Niemczyk - June 25, 2021
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2020
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction RedSquare - May 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Nicholas I Coins of Russia in 1855 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Denezka (1/2 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search