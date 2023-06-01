Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 ВМ "Warsaw Mint" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,9 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,380,227
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination Denezka (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Warsaw
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint" with mark ВМ. This copper coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Warsaw Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1178 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,900. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 14500 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 8, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 25, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date May 26, 2020
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denezka (1/2 Kopek) 1855 "Warsaw Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
