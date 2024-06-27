Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,868)
- Weight 4,14 g
- Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Dotted line
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,195,003
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Nicholas I
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1855
- Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
