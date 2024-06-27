20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Сondition PROOF (10) UNC (49) AU (27) XF (26) VF (6) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (2) MS64 (9) MS63 (6) MS62 (2) MS61 (2) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) AU55 (2) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF64 (1) PF63 (5) PF61 (2) DETAILS (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (23) PCGS (5) ANACS (2) GENI (1)

