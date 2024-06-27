Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" (Russia, Nicholas I)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I Reverse 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Nicholas I

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,868)
  • Weight 4,14 g
  • Pure silver (0,1155 oz) 3,5935 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Dotted line
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,195,003

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Nicholas I
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1855
  • Ruler Nicholas I (Emperor of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (126)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1854-1858" with mark СПБ HI. This silver coin from the times of Nicholas I struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 91 sold at the RND auction for RUB 260,000. Bidding took place October 27, 2022.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 27, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
74 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition PF63 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - April 25, 2024
Seller RND
Date April 25, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Heritage - February 5, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 5, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
456 $
Price in auction currency 456 USD
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Pesek Auctions - September 27, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date September 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Katz - July 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date July 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 1, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Via - March 24, 2023
Seller Via
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2022
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2022
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction RND - October 27, 2022
Seller RND
Date October 27, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 20 Kopeks 1855 СПБ HI "Eagle 1854-1858" at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition PROOF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1855 "Eagle 1854-1858", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

